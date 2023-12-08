Halle Bailey Gushes Over Her Red Ball Gown at “The Color Purple” Premiere: 'I Truly Felt Like a Princess'

The young star wore a custom Off-White gown for her big night

Stewart Cook/Getty Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey is feeling like royalty!

Following the Los Angeles premiere of The Color Purple at the Academy Museum on Wednesday, The Little Mermaid actress, 23, continued gushing over her red carpet look.

“Last night was a dream at the color purple premiere✨ 🥰♥️,” Bailey began in an Instagram carousel on Thursday.

In the post, the “Angel” singer shared several photos of herself posing in a custom Off-White multi-layered maroon gown. Bailey accessorized with statement-piece earrings and a bold, dark red lip.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Halle Bailey

“I am truly so grateful to be apart of such a moving film .. can’t wait for you all to see it on Christmas day,” she continued, before thanking the brand founded by the late Virgil Abloh for creating the garment.

“Also thank you so much to @off____white for making this beautiful dress for me. I truly felt like a princess!! 👑♥️✨.”

The upcoming film is an adaptation of the Alice Walker novel and the Tony-winning Broadway musical it inspired.

Bailey was announced as Nettie in the Oprah Winfrey-produced movie in February 2022.

"She's somebody whose presence you can feel in her absence. The memory of her, the feeling of her, the strength of her comes through, even when you're only hearing her voice from her letters," Winfrey, 69, told Vanity Fair of the Chloe x Halle singer at the time.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Halle Bailey

Winfrey also made her film debut as Sofia in the 1985 movie version directed by Steven Spielberg, which earned her an Oscar nomination. Both attended the L.A. premiere on Wednesday.

Others who were present for the event included Fantasia Barrino, who portrays Celie in her feature film debut, and Danielle Brooks, who stars as Sofia. Brooks also made her film debut with The Color Purple.

Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Corey Hawkins, David Alan Grier, Colman Domingo, H.E.R., Ciara and Deon Cole are also cast members in the musical.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty The Color Purple cast

“There’s nothing that’s been more important or vital to me culturally or artistically than The Color Purple. It is a solid base of spiritual and emotional power for me," Winfrey said in an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE in September. "Every woman and man who has been invisible, who has felt unseen and unvalued, this is their story.”

Filmmaker Blitz Bazawule, who helmed Beyoncé's Black Is King, called the original 1985 movie "one of the cornerstones of culture, certainly Black culture."

An official description for the movie describes it as a "bold new take on the beloved classic" about "the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond."

The Color Purple arrives in theaters on Dec. 25.

