Hailey Bieber Put a High-Fashion Spin on the Standard Sports Bra

Hailey Bieber's workout looks continue to serve. First, she and fellow model Bella Hadid made tube socks look cool with their gym-ready outfits, and after that, she gave a lesson in chic winter layering on her way to Pilates. And now, she's giving the standard sports bra a fashion-forward makeover.

On Friday, Bieber stepped out in a sage activewear set comprised of skintight leggings and a matching one-shoulder sports bra for stylish support. The abbreviated top was so chic that it could've even worked with a pair of jeans or a skirt outside the gym. Hailey accessorized with a beaded necklace, tortoise sunglasses, coordinating sneakers, and her '90s throwback go-to: a body chain.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey wore the same harness-style body chain in photos from what appeared to be a recent tropical getaway. In her Instagram gallery, she paired her tiny tie-dye bikini with the nostalgic accessory, as well as a cream-colored bucket hat by one of her favorite labels, Jacquemus.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Teased Her Skincare Line in a Teeny-Tiny Ruffled Bikini

Her brown hair was worn up in a top knot that was secured by a scrunchie the same shade as her workout set.

Before class, Hailey and BFF Kendall Jenner were photographed outside the studio, and the model covered up her high-fashion sports bra with a bright green fuzzy zip-up and carried a black shoulder bag. Both Hailey and Kendall wore sneakers with white tube socks pulled over their leggings.