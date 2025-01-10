Hadley leads Louisville against Pittsburgh

Louisville Cardinals (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (12-3, 3-1 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits Pittsburgh after J'Vonne Hadley scored 32 points in Louisville's 74-64 win over the Clemson Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 9-0 at home. Pittsburgh scores 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Cardinals are 4-1 against ACC opponents. Louisville scores 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Pittsburgh's average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Pittsburgh allows.

The Panthers and Cardinals square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Austin is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.6 points and 1.5 blocks.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.6 steals for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press