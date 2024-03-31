Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Apple and Moses Look All Grown Up as Family Celebrates Easter in Nashville

The trio spent the holiday weekend exploring and hitting up spots including Lou Nashville and The Station Inn

Instagram/gwynethpaltrow Gwyneth Paltrow with daughter Apple and son Moses on Easter weekend

Gwyneth Paltrow is hopping around Nashville with her teenage children on Easter weekend.

On Sunday, the Oscar winner, 51, shared photos of herself, son Moses, 17, and daughter Apple, 19, hitting up Lou Nashville and The Station Inn.

“Easter Weekend in Nashville 🐰💕,” the Goop founder captioned the post, which featured a photo of the trio seated at a table full of pizza pies.

Instagram/gwynethpaltrow Gwyneth Paltrow and her son Moses walk into Lou Nashville

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Workout Wear: ‘Weirdly I Am Very Into Spanx’

Earlier this month, Paltrow spoke with The Sunday Times and shared her feelings about Moses heading off to college in the fall. She shares both Moses and Apple with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

“In the fall, Brad [Falchuk] and I have boys that will be going off to university,” Paltrow said of Moses and her stepson Brody. “It'll be interesting to see how the morning routine changes with no kids in the house.”

Instagram/gwynethpaltrow Gwyneth Paltrow with kids Apple and Moses on Easter weekend

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“On the one hand, incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief,” the actress said of how she feels about facing an empty nest. “On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening.”

“Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That's exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house," she added.

Instagram/gwynethpaltrow Moses Martin explores Nashville on Easter weekend

In an October interview with Bustle, Paltrow shared how her two kids dealt with the college admission process, highlighting the differences in their approaches.

“Apple was very clear on where she wanted to go, and did everything in her power to make it happen and manifested it,” the proud mom said. “Moses is like, 'I don't know, I like this and I like that, and let's go back and see this, let's go back and see that one.' He's more relaxed about it. He's kind of like, 'I'll be happy wherever; it's fine,' which is a great feeling.”

Story continues

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow and her kids Apple and Moses

“And it generally seems to work out,” Paltrow said of the experience. “What I've observed is that sometimes you're like, 'Oh, no, this person didn't get into there, and it seemed like such a great fit.‘ ”

“But in the end, the college knows what they're doing, and they end up, I think, taking the kids that are going to really thrive. I think they have it down to a science,” she continued.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.