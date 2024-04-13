Gwen Stefani Nods at Her Early No Doubt Days with ’90s Outfit Ahead of Coachella Performance

Her outfit included nameplate necklaces emblazoned with “Stefani” and “Shelton,” the latter for husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani/Instagram Gwen Stefani shares a video from Coachella on April 13

Gwen Stefani returned to her ’90s roots for Coachella 2024.

Ahead of Stefani, 54, reuniting with her No Doubt bandmates to headline the Indio, Calif., music festival on Saturday, April 13, the singer shared an Instagram video post showcasing her first nostalgia-inducing outfit of the weekend.

In the video, set to No Doubt’s 1995 hit “Just a Girl,” the singer wore cut-off jean shorts over ripped black tights and a white tank top with “Anaheim” written on it to represent the city where the band formed in 1986.

Stefani paired the outfit with plaid boots, a long-sleeved button-down shirt wrapped around her waist and and diamond nameplate necklaces emblazoned with “Stefani” and “Shelton,” the latter for her husband, Blake Shelton.

She is expected to perform No Doubt’s classic hits “Don’t Speak” and “It’s My Life” while wearing more ’90s-inspired outfits on Saturday night.

Frank Micelotta/ABC/ImageDirect Gwen Stefani at the 2000 Radio Music Awards in Las Vegas

In a recent interview with Nylon before her Coachella appearance, Stefani, 54, said that reuniting with her former band members will “feel like riding a bike again.”

The festival marked the band’s first performance together in over a decade, but if the return of her signature red lip on the Coachella stage is any indication, it’s clear that she hasn’t forgotten how to do her skater-girl makeup.

Frank Trapper/Corbis/Getty Gwen Stefani on the red carpet at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards in Universal City, Calif.

The star has always been known for a style that pushes the envelope — sporting everything over the years from razor-thin eyebrows to an abundance of plaid, and even blue hair.

Stefani’s fashion has not gone unrecognized. In 2019, the singer-songwriter won the Fashion Icon award at the People’s Choice Awards.

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Gwen Stefani performs at Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles, Calif. in 2000.

In addition to her musical prowess, the star has also launched a series of lifestyle brands, including fashion line L.A.M.B., Harajuku Lovers and eyewear line gx by Gwen Stefani, earning her more than $1 billion in retail sales.



