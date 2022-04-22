Hockey community mourns death of Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur

On Friday, the hockey world was rocked by the death of one of its greats.

Montreal Canadiens legend and Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur, one of the most electrifying and flashiest players in NHL history, died at the age 70 after a battle with lung cancer, his family announced.

Serge Savard and Yvon Cournoyer celebrate with Guy Lafleur after he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of the 1977 Stanley Cup Final. (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

The entire Montreal Canadiens organization is mourning the loss of legendary Hall-of-Famer and Canadiens Ambassador Guy Lafleur, who passed away at the age of 70.



Rest in peace, Guy. 🕊️❤️https://t.co/vEqp39p0KL — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 22, 2022

Lafleur appeared in 1,126 regular-season NHL games, tallying a spectacular 560 goals and 1,353 points. He also notched 134 points in 128 career playoff games, winning the Stanley Cup five times.

As news of his death was announced, the hockey community grieved together, sharing messages of condolences and honouring the memory of "Le Démon Blond."

Guy’s heart and legacy will go on.

The Flower, forever. ❤️



🎥: @b0undless pic.twitter.com/xGP7DYPMkj — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) April 22, 2022

The Hockey Hall of Fame is saddened to learn of the passing of Honoured Member Guy Lafleur.



We offer our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/7jksIrfAWY — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) April 22, 2022

Some of the biggest names around the game shared memories of the legendary goalscorer and recounted the effect he had on them as an idol, as did Canadian Prime Minister and noted Canadiens fan, Justin Trudeau.

Guy Lafleur, or “The Flower,” was unlike anyone else on the ice. His speed, skill, and scoring were hard to believe. A record-setter and a five-time Stanley Cup champion, he inspired countless Quebecers, Canadians, and hockey fans around the world. We’ll miss you, Number 10. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 22, 2022

So sad to hear the passing of the legendary Guy Lafleur. He was one of my heroes growing up. I always pretended to be him when I was playing street hockey. A true legend of the game and an even better person. My condolences to the Lafleur Family. pic.twitter.com/dS3dFZKvgC — Martin Brodeur (@MartinBrodeur) April 22, 2022

The first hockey sweater my parents got me was No. 10, Guy Lafleur. It was le Démon Blond that lured me into the sport.

He wasn’t just the best player in the world, he played the game with panache. He was a true rock star. And delivered under immense pressure.

RIP, No. 10. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 22, 2022

When I was 13 years old, I took this picture of Guy Lafleur at Dorval Airport in Montreal around 2:00am after the Canadiens returned home after winning the Stanley Cup in Boston, May 1978. pic.twitter.com/rgMiYa4AHi — Allan Walsh (@walsha) April 22, 2022

This poster was in a @CanadiensMTL magazine. I taped it to my bedroom door. Like so many others, Guy Lafleur, was my sports idol. My favourite hockey player of all-time. He made us dream and made those dreams reality. He gave us so many great moments. Merci Guy! I ❤️ U. RIP. pic.twitter.com/JfCi1HiVSQ — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) April 22, 2022

Tough hearing the sad news about Guy's passing. He was a good friend. I got to coach him in the '76 Canada Cup in the '82 World Championships. Godspeed Guy. pic.twitter.com/MUIibcCn26 — Don Cherry (@CoachsCornerDC) April 22, 2022

Another heart breaking day for hockey. Guy Lafleur was the most exciting player I ever watched live. There was nothing better than Guy going end to end with the Forum crowding roaring in anticipation. Rocket, Beliveau, Flower. The Habs have the best line in Heaven. Rest In Peace. — Chris Cuthbert (@CCpxpSN) April 22, 2022

Feel so fortunate to have had some incredible conversations with Guy Lafleur. One of the greatest players to ever play the game.



My thoughts and prayers go out to the Lafleur family and his friends. He will be missed and never forgotten! Rest In Peace legend. #GuyGuyGuy

❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/cAAxE4U0SR — Max Domi (@maxdomi) April 22, 2022

Darryl Sutter, remembering Guy Lafleur this morning: "He was a great player. He was a classy player." pic.twitter.com/AughPQGh85 — Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) April 22, 2022

Some NHL teams took a moment to share their thoughts on Lafleur’s passing, acknowledging his importance to the sport and his rightful place among the league’s greatest ever players.

We join the hockey world in mourning the loss of @CanadiensMTL legend Guy Lafleur. Our condolences go out to all his family, friends & former teammates.



💙🧡+❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/6luLl2vChh — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 22, 2022

Guy Lafleur was an iconic player and competitor. A legend of our game that will be greatly missed.



Our thoughts go out to the Lafleur family and the @CanadiensMTL organization. pic.twitter.com/dRybdQ8bUS — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 22, 2022

The Bruins join the hockey world in mourning the passing of Canadiens legend and Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and the entire Montreal organization. pic.twitter.com/DghuiJKMI0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 22, 2022

Rest in peace, Guy.

“To you from failing hands we throw the torch be yours to hold it high.”

