Gus Malzahn resigns as UCF head coach to be Florida State offensive coordinator | Report

A massive coaching change is coming to college football in the state of Florida.

Former Central Florida coach Gus Malzahn is resigning to be the new offensive coordinator at Florida State, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Saturday. Malzahn will also serve as the lead play caller, according to Thamel, which was a role previously held by FSU coach Mike Norvell.

Malzahn and Norvell go back to when they were assistants at Tulsa in 2007-08, when Norvell was a graduate assistant during Malzahn's tenure as the co-offensive coordinator for the Golden Hurricane.

The 59-year-old coach just finished his fourth season at UCF, which saw its season end Friday in a loss to Utah. The Knights finished 28-24 in four seasons with the Knights and chose to take a step down to lead the Seminoles' offense rather than coach at UCF.

Florida State has now filled one of its two open coordinator spots after Norvell fired both Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller midseason, amid one of the worst FSU seasons in a long time: The Seminoles are currently 2-9 going into their regular season finale against Florida on Saturday.

Malzahn, who was the head coach at Auburn from 2013-20, led the Tigers to the 2014 BCS national championship game, when they fell to none other than Florida State.

Malzahn is known for his high-powered offenses, including when he served as Auburn's associate head coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator when it won the national championship in 2010.

