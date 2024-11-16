Gus Johnson wants Travis Hunter awarded the Heisman after the WR's latest incredible catch

.

Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter might have the 2024 Heisman Trophy locked up by now, or at least Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson thinks he should.

After Hunter caught an absolutely astonishing pass in double coverage against visiting Utah on Saturday, Johnson didn't hide his feelings on how he felt about the catch and the player who pulled it down.

"Travis Hunter! Give him the Heisman now!" Johnson exclaimed to cheers from the home crowd.

Hunter won't necessarily waltz away with college football's most prestigious individual award.

However, the wideout/cornerback has the best chance of any non-quarterback to win it since 2020 and former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.

"OH WHAT A CATCH! TRAVIS HUNTER! GIVE HIM THE HEISMAN NOW!" - Gus Johnson after a ridiculous Travis Hunter leaping catch in traffic 🏈 🔥🎙️ pic.twitter.com/AUfWBHNBfp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Gus Johnson wants Travis Hunter awarded the Heisman after the WR's latest incredible catch