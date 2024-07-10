Gus Atkinson takes two wickets in first session of James Anderson’s final Test

England debutant Gus Atkinson picked up the baton on the first morning of James Anderson’s farewell Test, striking twice as the West Indies reached 61 for three in the opening session at Lord’s.

The occasion was dedicated almost entirely to England’s retiring record wicket-taker, with Anderson’s daughters Ruby and Lola ringing the five-minute bell, montages of his best moments beamed out on the big screen before play and commemorative merchandise celebrating his 22-year career for sale in the club shop.

Captain Ben Stokes played his part by winning the toss and bowling first under cloudy skies, but Anderson was unable to give a sell-out crowd the breakthrough they wanted to celebrate.

Instead, it fell to newcomer Atkinson to give a glimpse of England’s future. Coming on after 10 wicketless overs from Anderson and Chris Woakes, the Surrey seamer struck with his second delivery in Test cricket, Kraigg Brathwaite chopping a routine delivery into his own stumps.

James Anderson bowls on the opening morning of his farewell Test (Steven Paston/PA)

The 26-year-old, who received his cap from Anderson in the team huddle and replaced him at the Pavilion End, quickly reached 90mph and soon had a second success to his name.

This time it was a classical dismissal, suckering Kirk McKenzie into a drive and seeing a thick edge sail through to Zak Crawley at slip. It was a remarkable introduction to the highest level for Atkinson, with two wickets and three consecutive maidens.

He finally conceded his first run at the start of his fourth, but by then he had already made an eye-catching first impression and left the field with figures of 5-4-2-2.

Stokes joined the action at the Nursery End, finally ready to resume his role as fourth seamer after corrective knee surgery over the winter, and the skipper soon opened his account.

West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite walks off after being dismissed by Atkinson (Steven Paston/PA)

Opener Mikyle Louis had lasted 58 balls on his maiden Test innings, collecting four fours on his way to 27, but played and missed several times against Stokes before eventually nicking one.

He could still have got away with it but Harry Brook had other plans, diving to pluck an outstanding one-handed catch an inch above the turf.

Stokes was open-mouthed in awe, recalling Stuart Broad’s endlessly meme-able reaction to his own catch during the 2015 Ashes.

Anderson returned for a second spell before lunch but could not land the wicket he craved, coming closest when Kavem Hodge squirted an inside edge past leg stump as he departed with figures of nought for 20.