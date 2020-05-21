Gunfire Erupts in Arizona Shopping Complex, at Least Two Wounded

Brendan Smialowski/Getty

At least two people were wounded in Arizona late Wednesday evening after gunfire erupted in a popular shopping and entertainment complex.

A state lawmaker said he’d witnessed the incident at the Westgate Entertainment District, and there were “lots of shaken up people.”

“I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims,” state Sen. Martin Quezada tweeted.

“I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ’til I speak to police,” he wrote.

Glendale police confirmed on Twitter that a shooting had taken place but gave no further details on the circumstances, saying only that one suspect was in custody and at least two people were injured.

The shooting comes less than a week after Gov. Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order expired, and retail stores and entertainment centers were allowed to open up earlier this month.

