Gundogan interview, Book celebration and Sven tribute in Brentford programme

Ilkay Gundogan is the cover star and the main interview in today’s matchday programme.

Gundogan joins Savinho on the front of our Bees issue as we celebrate our summer signings in the first edition since the window closed.

In the interview, Gundogan talks about his return to City, reuniting with manager Pep Guardiola but how he wants to avoid being too nostalgic as he eyes more honours.

We do get sentimental, however, with a look back at legend Tony Book’s sky blue career as we celebrate him turning 90.

Book is a true icon at City having been a star player, manager, coach, youth team manager as well as occupying a host of other roles.

And we honour the hugely popular ‘Skip’ in the Bees edition.

This week, Sven-Goran Eriksson was laid to rest at his funeral in Torsby, Sweden after succumbing to pancreatic cancer.

Despite only being here for one season, 2007/08, immediately after his spell as England boss, Eriksson was hugely popular as he brought in exciting talent like Elano, Martin Petrov and Geovanni as well as masterminding a derby double over Manchester United.

There’s a written tribute to the former City manager in the Brentford edition.

There’s a closer look at our new ‘Definitely City’ special-edition kit, co-designed by Noel Gallagher and modelled on the colour palette of his iconic debut album, Definitely Maybe, with Oasis.

The top achieved the highest first day sales for a new kit on launch this past Thursday and we take a closer look at it in this latest publication.

We have the usual favourites like Pep Guardiola’s manager notes, our ‘In the City’ news spreads, match reports and Mike Summerbee’s Buzzer column.

But we also bring you ‘Cover Stars’ which focuses on famous editions of programmes past, ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ charting a course between stars of both teams and a tier list feature highlighting five legends from our visitors.

Matchday Live commentator Alistair Mann brings you his new ‘Mann of the Match’ column while Dr Gary James takes a look at ‘One Moment in Time’ while there’s also a focus on what’s happening across our other teams - EDS, Under-18s and Women’s.

