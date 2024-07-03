New Guernsey stadium to be named Victoria Park

Victoria Park is a project that has been a decade in the making [Lovell Ozanne]

Guernsey's new £10m football ground will be named Victoria Park.

The stadium, which will be home to Guernsey FC and the Guernsey FA, is set to open in March 2025 and will be the first permanent home for Guernsey's FA (GFA).

The island's representative side and the Green Lions currently share Footes Lane with Guernsey Raiders rugby club and athletics on the island.

The ground's name reflects its location on Victoria Avenue next to The Track, which hosted Muratti Vase finals until Footes Lane's construction for the 2003 Island Games.

“This marks such an exciting new chapter for the GFA and for local football," GFA chief executive Gary Roberts said.

"Victoria Park’s facilities are second-to-none, and it’s great to be able to offer players of all ages and abilities such a fantastic venue to encourage and support their love of the sport.”

The pitch - which will be a synthetic 3G surface - is due to be laid in the autumn and the ground will have both seating and standing areas for supporters.

“As a club, to have a home ground of Victoria Park’s calibre is an absolute game-changer; it’s something we’ve always dreamed of," added Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance.

"Having the security of an all-weather pitch and premium facilities means our players have the best quality training and match play available - and I’m sure our fans will appreciate the opportunity to visit our stylish new home ground.”

Related internet links