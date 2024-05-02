Guernsey golf club redevelopment enters second year

The redevelopment of a golf course in Guernsey has entered its second year, bosses have said.

The multimillion-pound redevelopment at La Grande Mare began in April 2023, with plans to build 10 driving bays and two tuition studios for an academy.

Phase one, including six holes and a new driving range, was now complete, a Grand Mare Resort spokesman said.

Phase two, including the construction of the remaining holes, had now begun, he added.

He said specialist contractor MJ Abbott had undertaken "preparatory work" over the winter for phase two of the golf course.

Meanwhile, he said Ravenscroft Construction, the main contractor for phase one, was four months into its programme to build a golf academy, greenkeepers storage and a new car park and entrance from Rue du Gele.

He added: "After a very wet winter, the recent dry spell has enabled both contractors to make very noticeable progress on the academy and greenkeepers storage as well as the groundworks to the rest of the golf course.

"As the survey season begins our ecologist and volunteers continue to undertake surveys for birds, bats, invertebrates, reptiles, amphibians and orchids across existing and new habitats.

"It has already been an exciting start to the season with species already recorded such as blue-tailed damselfly, small tortoiseshell and brimstone butterflies, common pipistrelle bat and Cetti's warbler and greenshank."

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.