Guehi hails Stones and Walker

Marc Guehi has hailed the impact of City ace John Stones alongside him in the centre of the England defence, stressing: ‘He’s an absolute dream to play with.’

Guehi has received widespread praise for his performances for the Three Lions during Euro 2024.

He’s partnered Stones in the three group games, conceding just one goal during that time as Gareth Southgate’s men topped Group C.

Guehi has thanked Stones for his support as the pair now look ahead to the Round of 16 clash against Slovakia on Sunday, kick-off 17:00 (UK) in Gelsenkirchen.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him,” said Guehi of Stones in today’s press conference.

“He is an absolute dream to play with. I am just following in his footsteps.

“Just seeing those two [John Stones and Harry Maguire] play at the highest level consistently and never letting their country down has paved the way for me.”

Guehi also spoke highly of City star defender, Kyle Walker, who’s also been excelling for the Three Lions out in Germany.

He called the right-back an ‘unbelievable player’ after playing alongside him in the victory over Serbia and draws with Denmark and Slovenia, results that ensured England’s progress through to the knockout stages.

“Top, unbelievable player,” he said of Walker.

“His tenacity and leadership shows in tough moments.

“His pace definitely helps a lot in any situation. His reading of the game is fantastic but he's not just a one-trick pony, he reads the game so well too."