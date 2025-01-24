Guardiola admits City lack fear factor as Walker completes loan to Milan

Pep Guardiola has had to cope with a big change in Manchester City’s ‘reality’ this season after such poor results. Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/Reuters

Pep Guardiola has admitted ­Manchester City have lost their fear factor and need to “recover who we are” but backed his team to challenge for honours next season, while Kyle Walker’s loan move to Milan was confirmed.

The reigning Premier League champions are fifth in the table and 12 points behind the leaders, Liverpool, before Saturday’s visit of Chelsea after a dismal first half of their title defence. City defeated Chelsea on the opening day of the season at ­Stamford Bridge but that accounts for one of only two victories over teams in the top nine, the other being a 3-0 home win against Nottingham Forest.

Related: Ange Postecoglou’s diminishing returns threaten more than just Australian pride | John Duerden

“We have to recover who we are, what we do with the ball,” ­Guardiola acknowledged. “The first team I said years ago [who] made a mark [on City] was Neil Warnock’s Cardiff, and we suffered. And after Atalanta with [Gian Piero] Gasperini. Now ­everyone is, doesn’t matter.

“I remember people came here and they had to stay back, leave the process. Now everyone comes here, doesn’t matter, man to man. They just jump to Ederson, Stefan [Ortega], so then you have to adapt. And after that do it better with the ball. Otherwise you will be happy not qualifying for the Champions League.”

A need for a squad refresh has led to the arrival of three players at the ­Etihad ­Stadium in the past week. Omar ­Marmoush joined from ­Eintracht Frankfurt for £59.1m, following on from Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for £29.6m and Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens for £33.8m. All three will go straight into the squad for ­Chelsea’s visit, for which Rúben Dias and Jérémy Doku are ruled out through injury.

After four consecutive titles, the drop-off at City has been remarkable, but the manager is adamant it is temporary. “Next season we will be­ back,” he said. “Really now, it is a question to survive, to qualify, to fight for the title if it is possible, otherwise to accept the reality is completely different from the last eight or nine years.”

City would replace Chelsea in fourth with victory on Saturday and Guardiola was asked if finishing in the top four would be like ­securing ­silverware for his side given their struggles throughout the campaign. “Yes,” he replied. “I remember José [Mourinho] said many times ­finishing second in that season [with ­Manchester United] was the biggest success. I understand completely.”

As Walker’s move to Milan was confirmed, subject to international clearance, the defender made an emotional goodbye to City. The player’s temporary move comes with an option to buy for the Italian club in the summer and follows the 34-year-old informing the champions he wanted to depart.

Walker said: “Signing for this incredible club in 2017 was a dream come true. Seven years later, winning 17 trophies, including the Champions League and the famous treble is something I could only have dreamt as a child.

“To play alongside so many talented players has pushed me to be the best version of myself, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity. To my teammates, from the moment I walked through the door I felt at home. Thank you for the great memories and for all the success we have shared together. You are friends, but also family for life. To Pep Guardiola, thank you for believing in me and working so hard to bring me here in 2017.”

Walker won six Premier Leagues, the Champions League, two FA Cups, four Carabao Cups, the Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup at City.