Guardians' All-Star David Fry has elbow surgery. Fry was postseason star for AL Central champions

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians All-Star and postseason star David Fry had reconstructive surgery on his right elbow and is expected to need at least sixth months of rehab and recovery before he can hit for the defending AL Central champions.

The team said Monday that Fry, an invaluable utility player, underwent surgery on Wednesday in Dallas. Fry was unable to catch or play in the field for the final few months this season because of pain in his elbow.

The procedure was done by Dr. Keith Meister, who fixed Fry's damaged ulnar collateral ligament, using a technique involving a hybrid/internal brace and tendon graft. The surgery also addressed a strained flexor tendon.

The brace is believed to accelerate the healing process compared to the traditional Tommy John surgery, which typically leads to a 12- to 15-month recovery.

The Guardians expect Fry will need 6 to 8 months before he can be their designated hitter. It will be up to a year of recovery before he plays in the field.

The 28-year-old Fry batted .263 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs this season. Fry believes he hurt his elbow on a throw to second base while catching against Toronto in June.

He was clutch in the playoffs, hitting a go-ahead homer in Game 4 at Detroit as the Guardians rallied to win the AL Division Series, and connecting for a walk-off, two-run homer in the 10th inning to beat the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS.

The Guardians had several other roster moves. Outfielder Myles Straw accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus. Also, reliever James Karinchak was activated from the 60-day injured list, outrighted and has been granted free agency.

The team also activated left-hander Sam Hentges and right-hander Trevor Stephan from the 60-day injured list.

Tom Withers, The Associated Press