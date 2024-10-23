Grizzlies vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 23, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: KJZZ

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis

Home Radio: KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Grizzlies vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest