Grizzlies, Bucks interested in Jimmy Butler?

Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

.

John Gambadoro: Some of the rumbling I have heard are that Memphis and Milwaukee are teams having ongoing discussions about a trade for Jimmy Butler. Miami weighing if it is better to trade him now or in offseason via sign and trade.

Source: x.com

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Free episode: Jimmy Butler Suspended; 9 in 73 on the Western Conference with @DannyLeroux

Listen in your podcast player:

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jim…

open.spotify.com/episode/6Jcxdj…

Or watch on YouTube:

youtube.com/watch?v=HPpCFQ… - 4:52 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Grizzlies and Bucks in Trade Talks for Jimmy Butler sportando.basketball/en/grizzlies-a… - 3:52 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

NBA trade rumors roundup: Latest news including what the Warriors are thinking (which is not Jimmy Butler), Bulls still shopping stars

nbcsports.com/nba/news/nba-t… - 1:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat prepared to bring back Jimmy Butler after suspension if trade doesn’t materialize before then miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… The latest on where things stand and what Butler is able to do while the team is on the West Coast - 12:59 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Free episode: Jimmy Butler Suspended; 9 in 73 on the Western Conference with @DannyLeroux

Listen in your podcast player:

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jim…

open.spotify.com/episode/6Jcxdj…

Or watch on YouTube:

youtube.com/watch?v=HPpCFQ… - 12:51 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Are The Oklahoma City Thunder the NBA's Best Team & Warriors OUT on Jimmy Butler? x.com/i/broadcasts/1… - 12:00 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

LIVE in 10! 9amPT/12pmET @JohnGonzalez @sportsreiter Is OKC the NBA's best team? Are the Warriors really OUT on Jimmy Butler? Weekend Radar & more. Join us here or on YouTube where you questions and comments can make the show! 🔥🔥🔥

youtube.com/live/w7YXqLqmw… - 11:52 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Taking questions for a Heat mailbag. Tweet or email them (achiang@miamiherald.com) in. Bonus points will be awarded if you ask a question without Jimmy Butler's name in it. - 10:58 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Heat Expect Jimmy Butler to Return After Suspension Unless Traded

sportando.basketball/en/heat-expect… - 10:53 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

The Hoop Collective with @WindhorstESPN, @TimBontemps and a special guest: Jimmy Butler vs. HEAT CULTURE, Thunder vs. Celtics (and Cavs next), Wemby vs. Joker youtu.be/XCqLWqiQn0M?si… - 10:13 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

From last night: Heat prepared to bring back Jimmy Butler after suspension if trade doesn’t materialize miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… We are still 12 days away from this, but a look at what could happen if there's no trade between now and then - 9:36 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Should the Phoenix Suns land Jimmy Butler in a deal involving Bradley Beal or stand pat? (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral - 9:10 AM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Prediction: Jimmy Butler will land in Phoenix, not Memphis, in a 3-team deal. Here's why: tomthefinder.com/p/toms-title-t… - 7:47 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola, @Scalabrine, & @Mitch_Lawrence is LIVE!

🏀 OKC's Comeback

🔥 Jimmy Butler Suspended

🏀 Kawhi's Return

🎙️ @IraHeatBeat at 9:00am ET

📻 Listen Live: sxm.app.link/nbaradiolive

📱 Call the Show: 855-NBA-JUMP (855-622-5867) pic.x.com/r3628HR7Uw - 7:02 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Latest news, Butler suspension, top destinations, Warriors not in chase

nbcsports.com/nba/news/jimmy… - 1:28 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Heat prepared to bring back Jimmy Butler after suspension if trade doesn’t materialize before then miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Butler is eligible to come back when the Heat returns to Miami to host the Nuggets on Jan. 17. - 11:39 PM

More on this storyline

The Heat has had discussions with several teams in recent days regarding a potential Butler trade, according to a league source, but nothing has surfaced enticing enough for Miami to make a deal yet. -via Miami Herald / January 6, 2025

While the Miami Heat continues to listen to trade offers for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, his Heat tenure isn’t officially over yet. According to a source close to the situation, Butler will be expected to rejoin the Heat and play in games if he’s still on the roster at the end of his team-issued seven-game suspension. As of now, the Heat is not interested in having Butler remain away from the team while paying him the remainder of his $48.8 million salary for this season after his suspension is over. -via Miami Herald / January 6, 2025

Barry Jackson: The one team that is not essentially low balling Heat on Jimmy inquiries is Suns, per Windy. But it was reiterated to me that Heat is not interested in anything requiring them to take Beal. -via x.com / January 6, 2025

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Grizzlies, Bucks interested in Jimmy Butler?