Gritty's fame reaches new heights with a mention on Jeopardy!





Friday night’s episode of Jeopardy! capped off a busy week for the beloved Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty.

After his heart was broken on Valentine’s Day, the world’s most famous mascot found himself featured in an answer on the popular game show.

The answer, in a category about almanacs, was, “The World Almanac editors picked items for a figurative 2018 time capsule, including this furry orange mascot of the Philly Flyers.”

Like most of us, it took less than a second for this contestant to come up with the question.









As mentioned earlier, Gritty has been all over the place in the last few days. The big orange furball led the Philadelphia Fusion onto the stage at Blizzard Arena on Thursday, marking the start of the Overwatch League’s second season.

You didn't think we'd let you forget who owns the walkout game, did you? Thanks for leading the charge, @GrittyNHL! 😎 pic.twitter.com/gYi9Swta7j — Philadelphia Fusion (@Fusion) February 15, 2019





As you can see, it’s Gritty’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

