Greg Gumbel receives tribute from CBS' 'The NFL Today,' former studio partner Terry Bradshaw

'You'd walk away saying he was one of the finest men you've ever met,' said Jim Nantz

Longtime CBS broadcaster Greg Gumbel died on Friday from cancer at 78 years old. Though he covered a variety of sports during his 50 years in television — including the NBA, MLB, the Olympics and college basketball — Gumbel is perhaps best known for his work as a play-by-play announcer and studio host for NFL games.

On Sunday, the NFL pregame shows for Week 17 provided the first opportunity for Gumbel's former colleagues — many of whom worked directly with him — to publicly express their condolences and pay tribute to a universally beloved TV figure.

Fox's Terry Bradshaw began his run as a studio analyst with Gumbel on CBS' "The NFL Today" in 1990, and the two worked together for four years.

"I can actually say that I owe my pregame career to Greg Gumbel," Bradshaw said on "Fox NFL Sunday." "Spending four years with him, we became really good friends. Fun guy, loved the Rolling Stones, great sense of humor and he taught me so much about doing this show, so I missed him for so many years."

Naturally, CBS devoted a notable portion of "The NFL Today" to Gumbel, putting together a package featuring highlights from the broadcaster's long career at the network.

Gumbel first hosted the show from 1990 through 1993 before moving to NBC when CBS lost its NFL broadcast rights. But he returned to the network in 1998 and called play-by-play on the No. 1 broadcast team with analyst Phil Simms. He called two Super Bowls (XXXV and XXXVIII), the first Black broadcaster to do so. In 2004, he moved to studio hosting duties, switching places with Jim Nantz.

"On the air, he was kind, trustworthy and ego-free — just as he was if you were fortunate enough to know him off the air," Nantz said during his Week 17 broadcast. "A random meeting with Greg Gumbel, you'd walk away saying he was one of the finest men you've ever met."

After the tribute to Gumbel aired on CBS, the current hosts of "The NFL Today" shared their memories of Gumbel.

"He lit up every room he walked into. He made you feel special," Bill Cowher said. "There was something about that wry little grin he had about him that he could make you feel like you were something different, made you feel like you were better than you really were."

"A legendary career on camera. But it was who he was off-camera that will help define him for people who don't know him personally," added Nate Burleson. "Some years ago, he tracked down my number and he would text me occasionally when I reached personal and professional milestones."

"I have no shortage of men who are mentors and friends, but he immediately was placed on that list of father figures," he continued. "I was so happy when I got his texts. I would run home like a child and tell my wife, 'Greg texted me' and told me he was proud of me. And that meant the world to me."

Following two seasons anchoring the pregame show, Gumbel went back to the booth where he called games with Dan Dierdorf, then Trent Green. His other broadcast partners for game broadcasts included Bruce Arians, Rich Gannon and Adam Archuleta.

Green paid tribute to Gumbel during his Saturday broadcast on NFL Network, along with Jamie Erdahl and Kevin Harlan.

"I had the privilege of working in the NFL booth with him for six seasons," Green said, via Awful Announcing. "As incredible of a broadcaster as he was, he was an even better person. Just made an impact on everyone’s lives that he touched."