Greg Cote’s Poll Dance: Revved or blah? What’s your interest in the Paris Summer Olympics? Vote now!

Team USA is the betting favorite to win the most gold medals and overall medals at the Summer Olympics that begin this week in Paris, France.

How would you describe your interest level in the Summer Games? How closely will you watch on TV or otherwise follow the results?

You may vote in our poll as many times as you’d like or until your fingers get tired:

GREG COTE POLL DANCE: PARIS OLYMPICS

How interested are you in the Summer Olympics that begin this week in Paris?