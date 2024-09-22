Greg Cote’s Poll Dance: Is Eli Manning a first-ballot Hall of Famer? The pros & cons. Vote now!

Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer?

Apparently to many the answer is a no-brainer “yes.” His name is the one of 16 first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame out this week that jumps out. He has the major prerequisites: The right position (QB), the legacy badge (two Super Bowl rings) and of course the royal surname.

Manning is 10th all-time in both touchdown passes and passing yards to feather that resume’. And the public perception that drives betting odds has him at 1-5 to be inducted on the first ballot -- an 83.3 percent likelihood.

But should he be a Hall of Famer let alone on the first ballot?

Offered for discussion: His career record was 117-117. He never led the NFL in TD passes but three times led in interceptions. His 84.1 career passer rating ranks 64th and his 7.0 yards-per-attempt ranks 103rd. He may be the latest example inviting reconsideration of what standartds the Hall (any Hall) should have.

Eli had a big, notable career, yes, no doubt -- on its own and apart from the shadow of having an even more successful big brother in Peyton. But automatic Canton? Hmm.

You tell me: Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer?

You may vote in our poll as many times as you’d like or until your fingers get tired:

GREG COTE POLL DANCE: IS ELI MANNING A HALL OF FAMER?