Greg Cote’s Poll Dance: Is Eli Manning a first-ballot Hall of Famer? The pros & cons. Vote now!

Apparently to many the answer is a no-brainer “yes.” His name is the one of 16 first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame out this week that jumps out. He has the major prerequisites: The right position (QB), the legacy badge (two Super Bowl rings) and of course the royal surname.
Manning is 10th all-time in both touchdown passes and passing yards to feather that resume’. And the public perception that drives betting odds has him at 1-5 to be inducted on the first ballot -- an 83.3 percent likelihood.
But should he be a Hall of Famer let alone on the first ballot?
Offered for discussion: His career record was 117-117. He never led the NFL in TD passes but three times led in interceptions. His 84.1 career passer rating ranks 64th and his 7.0 yards-per-attempt ranks 103rd. He may be the latest example inviting reconsideration of what standartds the Hall (any Hall) should have.
Eli had a big, notable career, yes, no doubt -- on its own and apart from the shadow of having an even more successful big brother in Peyton. But automatic Canton? Hmm.
