Greene and Westburg replace Glasnow and Devers on All-Star Game rosters

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati right-hander Hunter Greene and Baltimore infielder Jordan Westburg became first-time All-Stars on Tuesday when they were picked as injury replacements.

Greene was selected by Major League Baseball to fill the spot of Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow, placed on the 15-day injured list because of back tightness in a move retroactive to Saturday.

Westburg took the spot of Boston third baseman Rafael Devers because he finished second in player, manager and coach voting behind Cleveland's José Ramírez, the AL starter. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston decided Devers should not go to the All-Star Game because of left shoulder soreness.

MLB said Glasnow still plans to attend the All-Star Game on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Greene and Westburg are first-time All-Stars, raising the total to 34. Five players have been replaced on the roster, raising the total of All-Stars to 69.

San Diego outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., elected by fans to start, will miss the game because of a stress reaction in his right thigh bone. Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, voted in by players for his eighth straight All-Star appearance, has been out since breaking his left hand on June 16. Philadelphia pitcher Zack Wheeler is lined up to start for the Phillies this weekend and won't be available for the National League staff.

Cincinnati’s 22-year-old speedster, Elly De La Cruz, got Betts’ spot after finishing second to him on the player ballot. Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes and San Francisco outfielder Heliot Ramos were picked by MLB to replace Wheeler and Tatis.

The Associated Press