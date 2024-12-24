Green Bay Packers seal play-off spot with shut-out win over New Orleans Saints

The Green Bay Packers booked their ticket to the play-offs with a shut-out 34-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers opened the scoring halfway through the first quarter when quarterback Jordan Love found Dontayvion Wicks in the end zone on a two-yard reception.

Green Bay’s rushing weapons then took control of the game in the second – Josh Jacobs and Chris Brooks scoring back-to-back touchdowns to put the Packers 21-0 in front at half-time.

New Orleans’ defence improved for most of the second half, holding Green Bay to just two field goals, however, Emanuel Wilson’s one-yard rushing score with three minutes left added to the Saints’ humiliation.

New Orleans’ offence was unable to find its footing in the game with quarterback Spencer Rattler held to just 139 passing yards and an interception, while the Saints only gained 67 yards on the ground.

The result guarantees a wild card spot for the Packers, who are sitting third in the NFC North behind the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.