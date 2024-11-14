Greece vs England LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Greece vs England - LIVE!

Victory is close to essential for England tonight as they travel to face Greece in Athens. The Three Lions currently sit second in Group B2 in the Nations League, three points behind Greece after falling to a shock defeat at Wembley last month. Should England finish second in the group, they will face an unwanted two-legged play-off in March next year.

That would be a frustrating start to life under Thomas Tuchel, who is not in charge for this international break despite being appointed permanent England boss. He will begin work at the start of January and so Lee Carsley remains in the dugout, with a depleted squad to choose from.

Nine players have withdrawn from the squad for the final two Nations League matches, including Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Harry Kane has been critical of those who have “taken advantage” of Tuchel not yet taking charge. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia!

Greece vs England latest news

Kick-off: 7:45pm GMT | Athens Olympic Stadium

How to watch: ITV1

England team news

Standard Sport prediction

Kane: Players have taken advantage to pull out

17:54 , Matt Verri

Harry Kane has hit out at England’s swathe of Nations League dropouts, accusing some players of “taking advantage” of the timing of this month’s international break.

Eight players initially named in Lee Carsley’s squad pulled out of the camp on Monday, with Three Lions captain Kane warning teammates prioritising club football that “England comes before anything”.

While several of those names were genuinely forced off injured during the weekend’s Premier League fixtures, there has been a sense that some players and their clubs have taken a dull view of this international break in terms of importance.

Carsley remains in place as a lame duck manager, with Thomas Tuchel due to take over as Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor in the New Year.

“The joy to play for England – he brought that back,” the Bayern Munich forward said of Southgate.

“Every camp people were excited to come, every camp people wanted to play for England. That’s the most important thing. England comes before anything. England comes before club. England, it’s is the most important thing you play as a professional footballer.

“Gareth was hot on that. He wasn’t afraid to make decisions if that started to drift from certain players.

“It’s a shame this week. Obviously it’s a tough period of the season. Maybe there’s been a little taking advantage of that. I don’t really like it if I’m totally honest. England comes before anything, before any club situation.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Stage is set!

17:46 , Matt Verri

It’s a perfect evening in Athens...

Standard Sport prediction

17:37 , Matt Verri

This is a tricky test for England, made even more so by the number of withdrawals from the squad. Greece have won five on the bounce, including winning away at the Three Lions last month and Ireland in September.

Carsley will still have plenty of talent at his disposal for the trip, and will surely not go too rogue with his team selection and tactics after his failed experiments in the last break, but will need his remaining stars - especially captain Harry Kane if fit - to be at their best to come away with all three points.

Draw: 1-1

England team news

17:29 , Matt Verri

Lee Carsley tonight takes his final squad as interim England manager to Greece, hampered by a number of injuries which has seen a total of nine players drop out.

The Football Association (FA) confirmed on Monday night that Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, Aaron Ramsdale and Declan Rice would all return to their clubs for medical assessment and play no part either against Greece or on Sunday against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley.

In their place, Jarrod Bowen, Jarrad Branthwaite, Tino Livramento and James Trafford were all added to the squad, along with first-time call-up Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa. Branthwaite has since also pulled out of the squad, with Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah stepping in.

Harry Kane is said to be carrying a niggle and is a doubt for tonight’s clash, with Watkins potentially starting in his place if he is ruled out.

Predicted England XI to face Greece (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Konsa, Guehi, Lewis; Gomes, Gallagher, Bellingham; Gordon, Madueke, Kane

(The FA via Getty Images)

How to watch Greece vs England

17:21 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia!

Good evening!

17:15 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Greece vs England!

It’s a huge clash in the Nations League, one that is near enough essential for England to win if they are to avoid a play-off tie in March next year.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm GMT in Athens!