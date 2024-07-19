‘You need a great team’ – Camarda remains humble after starring for Italy again

Francesco Camarda remained his usual humble self despite being the star of the show once again for his country in Italy U19s’ win over Northern Ireland last night.

Italy went into the game last night knowing that with a win they would book a spot in the semi-finals of the European Championship (it was only the second group game but winning the group books a spot in the final four, with less teams involved) and they did so convincingly.

The Azzurrini beat Northern Ireland 3-0 and it was another Milan talent in Kevin Zeroli who got the opening goal, then it was the Camarda show as he latched on to a weak backpass for his first before firing in at the near post for his second.

Also on the field were Davide Bartesaghi, Vittorio Magni (who got the assist for Camarda’s second goal) and Diego Sia, so it would be fair to say the future is bright for the Rossoneri and Azzurri.

After the game Camarda spoke to Uefa.com to try and sum up his emotions as his purple patch in front of goal – one that seems to have lasted years – continues to show no signs of stopping.

“It’s nice to have scored, but to be able to score two goals like that you need a great team with you on the pitch. I hope we can continue to improve. We are a very close-knit group,” he said (via MilanNews).

“We like to joke and spend time together, but when it comes to working and training hard we take everything very seriously. Overall, we are working very well as a team.”