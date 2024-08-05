Great Britain downgraded from silver to bronze after photo finish review

Great Britain’s triathlon mixed relay team were unable to retain their Olympic title, and were then downgraded from silver to bronze after an administrative mix-up.

Beth Potter crossed the line with American Taylor Knibb just behind Germany’s Laura Lindemann, and Britain were initially given second only for a closer look at the photo finish to cause officials to realise their error.

There were no complaints from the British team, with individual gold medallist Alex Yee saying: “Of course there’s initially a little bit of confusion but I guess they just hadn’t fully seen the photo finish yet.

“Of course we’re going to be biased, we’d love the silver medal, but we’re immensely proud of getting that bronze medal. It was an amazing day overall for us.”

France went into the race, which features teams of two men and two women competing over a shortened format, as hot favourites but Pierre Le Corre crashed in the final stages of the first bike leg and they were unable to recover.

Britain were at the front from the start after picking Yee on the first leg, with Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sam Dickinson maintaining the advantage to give Potter a five-second lead.

But Germany were on their tails throughout, while Knibb produced a storming last leg to ensure the three women began the final 1.8 kilometre run virtually together.

Potter is a top-class runner and took bronze in the individual race last week but she could not match the initial speed of Lindemann and Knibb before hauling herself back into contention down the finish straight.

“The run leg was tough,” said the Scot. “I think I was a bit tired from the bike. I got a bit detached on the first lap but managed to get myself back into the mix and then I was all in for the last 200 metres. I thought we might have had the silver. We got a bronze, but it’s still a medal.”

While Britain would have hoped to retain their title, particularly given France’s woes, they were content to have executed their game plan.

“We’re super, super proud of each other,” said Taylor-Brown, who, like Yee, was part of the team in Tokyo. “I think we all put together the best performances we possibly could. Beth definitely emptied herself at the end to get back onto those two.”

There was again doubt about whether the race would take place as scheduled after another drop in water quality in the Seine, while Belgium were forced to withdrew because of illness to one of their athletes, Claire Michel.

Belgian media reported Michel was suffering from an E. Coli infection following the individual race. Belgian Triathlon has been contacted for comment.

Switzerland also made a substitution to their intended line-up after Adrien Briffod fell ill, intensifying the spotlight on the organising committee’s decision to make swimming in the Seine such a central part of the Games.

British Triathlon performance director Mike Cavendish believes it was the right move, saying: “Clearly we would have liked to have more swim familiarisations, clearly we would have liked not to have the men’s race delayed, but I think it was the product that matters the most in the end.

“Yes there are lessons to be learned by everybody but, had there been a reserve venue and they had moved it to somewhere outside the centre of Paris, then you wouldn’t have had this unbelievable spectacle.

“We came down this morning and they were three or four deep at 5am. We know it wasn’t ideal but, at the end of the day, it’s been a brilliant spectacle and that’s what it will be remembered for. People will forget about the water.”

Britain are again the only country to win medals in every triathlon event, and Cavendish added: “If you’d said to me before we came in that we would have had three medals, I would have bitten your arm off.

“That’s now three medals for the third Games in a row and no other country is anywhere near that so I think we should be very proud.”

Yee has taken over the baton impressively from the Brownlee brothers, and he said: “I’m proud to be part of this team and continue on this legacy. The most rewarding thing for me is that hopefully we’ve inspired a new generation to take up our sport and fall in love with the Olympics like we all did.”