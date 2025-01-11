🚨 Grealish Starts! Manchester City name starting XI vs Salford City

Pep Guardiola has opted to rotate heavily for his side's FA Cup third round tie against Salford City.

The Cityzens, who are overwhelming favourites to qualify for the fourth round, have a raft of injuries to deal with but Jack Grealish gets to start in a central role with Jeremy Doku and Savio either side, while there is also room for young talent James McAtee.

Your City XI in the #FACup ✊



XI | Ederson, Simpson-Pusey, Ake, Nunes, Gundogan (C), O'Reilly, McAtee, Doku, Grealish, Savinho, Mubama



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Kovacic, Haaland, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Gvardiol, Akanji, Foden, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/l8OY9OSrUU — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 11, 2025

Will Salford be able to make it a tougher test than it looks on paper?

📸 OLI SCARFF - AFP or licensors