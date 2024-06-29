De Grasse, Leduc win 100-metre races at Canadian track and field trials

MONTREAL — Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse captured gold in the men’s 100 metres at the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic track and field trials on Friday, booking his spot at the Paris Games.

De Grasse of Markham, Ont., posted a time of 10.20 seconds, edging Eliezer Adjibi (10:23) of Ottawa.

De Grasse crossed the finish line with his arms wide open knowing he’d won, but the board at Claude-Robillard sports complex listed Adjibi in first. De Grasse was named the winner following a review after an elated Adjibi did a victory run on the track.

National record-holder Audrey Leduc of Gatineau, Que., won the women’s 100 in 11.20 to confirm her place in Paris.

Sarah Mitton is also going to the Games after winning women’s shot put gold. Mitton threw 19.62 metres to lead the field and secure her fourth-straight Canadian title.

The 28-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., is ranked first in the world in shot put. She won world championship silver last year and world indoor gold in March. At the Tokyo Games in 2021, Mitton finished 28th.

Earlier Friday, Christopher Morales Williams of Vaughan, Ont., advanced to the men’s 400-metre final after leading the semifinal with a time of 45.77. Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner of London, Ont., also moved on with a time of 47.46.

World champion Marco Arop of Edmonton began defence of his Canadian title with a 1:43.53 in the 800 semifinal.

Alysha Newman of Delaware, Ont., cleared 4.75 metres to take the women’s pole vault.

The trials continue through Sunday. The Paris Games begin July 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.

Daniel Rainbird, The Canadian Press