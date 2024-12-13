Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 Saturday tee times, how to watch

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The team of Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp own the 18-hole lead at the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, after an opening 14-under 58. They're one shot ahead of Team Jennifer Kupcho/Akshay Bhatia and Team Brooke Henderson/Corey Conners.

After Friday's scramble format, the second round will be foursomes (alternate shot).

The three-day, 54-hole event has a $4 million purse and a $1 million first-place prize.

From Saturday's second-round starting times to TV and streaming information, here's what you need to know for the second round of the Grant Thornton Invitational. All times listed are ET.

Grant Thornton Invitational Saturday tee times

Tee time Teams 10:55 a.m. Ruffels/Dunlap and Reid/Champ 11:07 a.m. Khang/Kuchar and Lee/Greyserman 11:19 a.m. Thompson/Fowler and Korda/Berger 11:31 a.m. Coughlin/Young and Vu/List 11:43 a.m. Ko/Day and Boutier/Pavon 11:55 a.m. Corpuz/Theegala and Thitikul/Kim 12:07 p.m. Henderson/Conners and Stark/Poston 12:19 p.m. Tavatanakit/Knapp and Kupcho/Bhatia

How to watch 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational

Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock will have live coverage of all three days of the 2024 Grant Thornton. Golf Channel will have all three days while NBC picks up the second and final rounds.

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fubo. You can get Peacock here.

Saturday, Dec. 14

2-3 p.m., Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

3-5 p.m., NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

