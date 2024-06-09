Grant first woman to win two DP World Tour titles

78 men and 77 women competed for the Scandinavian Mixed title [Getty Images]

Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard

-17 L Grant (Swe); -16 S Soderberg (Swe), Calum Hill (Sco); -13 J Gustavsson (Swe), A Fitzpatrick (Eng), A Sullivan (Eng)

Selected others: -11 A Hewson (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco), M Jordan (Eng); -10 D Law (Sco); -9 T Clements (Eng), -8 M Armitage (Eng); -7 P Waring (Eng); -6 L Young (Eng)

Linn Grant came from 11 shots back on the final day to become the first woman to win two DP World Tour titles as Sebastian Soderberg blew an eight-shot lead in the final round of the Scandinavian Mixed.

A front-nine wobble cut Soderberg's advantage to four strokes at the turn and yet more mistakes shattered his chances of victory.

Grant, playing in her home town, also won here in 2022 and her 17-under-par total proved enough to secure victory after Soderberg's collapse.

The 24-year-old Swede said she was "so surprised" to win again given how far behind she was going into the final day.

"Honestly, I just tried to go out today and give myself an opportunity. I didn't even think that I had the chance of winning - 11 shots is a huge gap.

"So I just wanted to go out, have fun and make as many birdies as possible and enjoy it with my brother on the bag and being at home. It turned out to be an incredible day."

Soderberg's closing 77 meant he finished in a shared second place alongside Scotland's Calum Hill on 16 under.