Grandma, 58, Makes Olympic Team for Race Walking: 'Never Known Anyone Who Is as Mentally Tough'

Michelle Rohl — who previously competed at the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympics — retired from the sport 20 years ago to homeschool her kids

Patrick Smith/Getty Michelle Rohl at the Olympic Team Trials for race walking on June 29 in Springfield, Oregon

A Pennsylvania grandmother is headed to the Olympics — for a sport she previously retired from!

Michelle Rohl, a distance runner turned racewalker from Wisconsin, previously competed for Team USA in the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games, but retired from the sport over two decades ago to homeschool her five kids, The Morning Call reported.

Now 58, Rohl, who just welcomed her first grandchild three months ago, has returned to the sport with a vengeance, competing in the 20-kilometer race walk in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Saturday, June 29 — and qualifying.

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Michelle Rohl (right) with her fellow Olympic race walking qualifiers on June 29

Michelle completed the walk, which was held in Springfield, Oregon, in just over an hour and 42 minutes, a time that earned her third place overall, the Pennsylvania newspaper reported.

Related: Olympic Gold Medalist Athing Mu to Miss Paris Games After Falling During Trials

And it was no easy feat. Michelle — who finished 20th at the Olympics in 1992, 14th in 1996 and 17th in 2000 — trains every single day, clocking a total of 45 miles per week at an 8-minute-per-mile pace, she told The Morning Call.

She has also powered through several injuries. Michelle suffered a concussion last year after tripping and hitting her head on a curb toward the end of a race, and then, three weeks ago, split her chin during a race in Toronto.

But, with the Olympic trials on the horizon, she persisted. “I just said, ‘I have to stay on my feet and keep going forward,’ ” the athlete told the newspaper. “I was glad to be done, really. It would have been more rewarding if I wasn’t just trying to stay up for the last two laps.”

Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport Michelle Rohl competing in the 2000 Olympics

Speaking with The Morning Call, Michelle’s husband, Michael Rohl, said, “I’ve never known anyone who is as mentally tough as her."

Michael, 59, added. “She likes to run, she likes to compete, and it’s a lifestyle for both of us. It makes her happy, and I’m just happy to be along for the ride.”

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Michelle Rohl is heading to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games

And though her “retirement” from race walking is over, Michelle said she has no regrets about talking time away from the track to teach her kids, who are now ages 33 to 18.

"My middle daughter was like, ‘Mom, you were a really good athlete. Then you had kids,’ ” she told The Morning Call. “‘And then we all grew up, and you’re a great athlete again. I think we were the reason.’ ”

But Michelle "wanted to" take a leave of absence from the sport, she said, adding, "I was ready for a break and I wanted that part of my life."

Tim de Frisco /Allsport Michelle Rohl at the Olympic trials in 1992

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At Saturday’s Olympic trials, where she was the oldest athlete competing, the grandmother did not expect to perform the way she did decades ago, she told The Morning Call.

But now, Michelle, who set the American mile record for women in her age group last year, is headed to the Olympics for performing how she does now — with the support of Michael and the rest of her family.

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Michelle Rohl competing at the 2024 Olympic trials

“I told her, ‘You have to do this because you might inspire some other people to keep going,’” Michael said. “‘Like who does this? The answer is, no one else has. So just go do it and have fun doing it because you can.’ "

Related: Sha'Carri Richardson Clinches Spot in Summer Olympics After Tripping Over Her Untied Shoelace in Opening Trials Race

To learn more about all the Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, visit TeamUSA.com and come to PEOPLE.com to check out ongoing coverage before, during and after the games. Watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, beginning July 26, on NBC and Peacock.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.