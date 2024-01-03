Grambling women top College of Biblical Studies by 141 in record-setting basketball blowout

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Grambling allowed just eight made shots, while sinking 70 of its own, en route to a 159-18 win over the College of Biblical Studies -- the biggest blowout in the history of Division 1 college basketball.

Tigers guards Arianna Mosley and Kahia Warmsley each outscored the Ambassadors by themselves in the 141-point victory Tuesday at FCH Assembly Center in Grambling, La.

Mosley made 11 shots for a game-high 27 points. Warmsley chipped in 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

"Although the goal set out was not to win by this margin, it was to play the best Grambling basketball we could," Tigers coach Courtney Simmons posted on X.

The Tigers scored 122 points in the paint, 92 off the bench, 78 off turnovers and 69 off fast breaks. They also scored 37 second-chance points. The Ambassadors totaled 57 turnovers.

The Tigers raced out to a 34-0 lead and didn't surrender a point until 2:14 remained in the first quarter. They led 82-10 at halftime. The Tigers allowed just three points in the third quarter and five in the final quarter.

The Tigers beat the previous record (129) for point margin, which was set by the Savannah State women's team in a 155-26 victory over Wesleyan College in 2018.

The Ambassadors (0-7) are averaging 36.1 points per game this season. They allowed 102.2 points per game through their first seven matchups. The College of Biblical Studies plays home games at Fallbrook Church in Houston.

The school includes sites in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Ind., and provides online courses. Classes include an average of 12 to 15 students.

The Tigers (6-5) won three of their last four games. Tigers will host Prairie View A&M on Saturday in Grambling.

The Ambassadors will host Champion Christian College on Saturday in Houston.