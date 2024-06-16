Graham Clark and David Bedingham guide Durham to victory

Graham Clark and David Bedingham steered Durham to a thrilling two-run victory against Lancashire in the Vitality Blast.

The pair put on 109 as Durham posted 218 for three, their highest T20 total against Lancashire.

George Balderson, Jack Blatherwick and Chris Green almost helped Lancashire secure a famous win, but Callum Parkinson picked up a valuable three wickets for Durham.

Northamptonshire boosted their hopes of reaching the Blast knockout stages with an 11-run victory against Worcestershire.

Matthew Breetzke and Sikandar Raza put on 75 for the Steelbacks and Ethan Brookes underpinned the Rapids’ innings with 42 from 32 balls.

However, they fell just short thanks to some good bowling and Ben Sanderson finished with figures of three for 16.

Ben Sanderson finished with three wickets (Mike Egerton/PA)

Will Smeed smashed 86 off 48 balls to help Somerset to an 108-run victory over Glamorgan.

The opener blitzed nine fours and five sixes alongside Craig Overton’s 42, while Dan Douthwaite claimed three wickets in an over to finish with four for 37.

Glamorgan could only reply with 85 all out and Sam Northeast top scored with 24.

Lewis Gregory was the pick of the bowlers after taking three for 11 to become Somerset’s equal leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket.

Birmingham earned a second win in three days to stay in contention in the North group with a seven-wicket win over Derbyshire.

David Lloyd posted a half-century for Derbyshire and Bears’ bowlers Danny Briggs and Richard Gleeson took two wickets each.

Dan Mousley hit an unbeaten 66 alongside Sam Hain’s 43 to see Birmingham over the line.

Miles Hammond smashed 80 from 41 balls as Gloucestershire thrashed Kent by nine wickets.

The opener hit five sixes and eight fours alongside Cameron Bancroft’s unbeaten 39 as the visitors eased to victory with 8.2 overs to spare.

Miles Hammond is caught on the fence for a career-best 80. Match-winning stuff from our number one! 💪#BecomeGlorious pic.twitter.com/MFluDLSeDS — Gloucestershire Cricket (@Gloscricket) June 16, 2024

Kent’s collapsed to all out for 125 thanks to some great bowling which saw Matt Taylor finish with three for 30 and captain Sam Billings top-scored for the Spitfires with 36.

Lewis Goldsworthy and Scott Currie shared six wickets as Leicester fought back to beat Yorkshire by 20 runs.

The Foxes were all out for 166 despite Rishi Patel’s 64 off 47 balls and Yorkshire looked to be on track after cruising to 100 for two in the 13th over.

However, some solid bowling sparked a batting collapse after Joe Root and Shan Masood fell and they tumbled to 146 for nine for Leicester wrap up a fourth win of the season by 20 runs.