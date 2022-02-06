Grading the NFL's head coaching hires & what happened to Jim Harbaugh?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
    Jacksonville Jaguars
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jim Harbaugh
    Jim Harbaugh
    American football player and coach

Five of the nine open head coaching positions in the NFL have been filled. Six, if you include the reported, but unofficial, hire of Ram's offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota.

On the eve of Super Bowl week, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab look back at the new head honchos in for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars; how these hires came to be, whether they fit with their new teams & whether they can fix these franchises in various states of disrepair.

Later, Charles & Frank discuss why Jim Harbaugh's courtship with the Minnesota Vikings fell through & what in the Josh McCown is going on with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins coaching hunts.

Finally, the guys look ahead to Super Bowl LVI next week in Los Angeles & whether they think Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford is the better NFL quarterback right now.

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcasts

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

The Super Bowl LVI logo stands in front of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
The Super Bowl LVI logo stands in front of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Plaschke: Welcome back, Super Bowl. L.A. is where you belong

    The Super Bowl is finally back where it belongs to be played in Los Angeles. Its birthplace and other memorable moments, writes columnist Bill Plaschke.

  • Andy Cohen Is Joined By Son Benjamin — on His 3rd Birthday — at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

    Andy Cohen had his adorable son Benjamin by his side as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday

  • Reports: Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis leaving for Miami

    Josh Gattis won the Broyles Award in 2021 as Michigan won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time.

  • Tom Brady explained why he loves the F-word so much and blamed TV networks for showing him using it

    Tom Brady loves a good F-bomb.

  • ‘Neptune Frost’ Review: Africofuturist Fest Darling Is Striking but Perhaps Too Enigmatic

    Hauntingly beautiful and deeply enigmatic, “Neptune Frost” has enjoyed perhaps the most coveted festival run of 2021. Blending science fiction, dance and allegorical elements, the striking Afrofuturist feature debuted at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. It has since been invited to screen at some of the top showcases: Toronto, New York, London, Sundance, Rotterdam and […]

  • What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth at the Time of His Retirement?

    On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 superstar quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirment after 22 seasons in the National Football League. Brady confirmed rumors from earlier in the week writing in...

  • Cavs pull off major trade, agree to get LeVert from Pacers

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have gone from surprising contenders to serious ones. Pulling off a major move ahead of this week's NBA trade deadline, Cleveland added another young star to its roster by agreeing in principle to acquire guard Caris LeVert in a deal from Indiana. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the proposed deal shortly before the teams played at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. “Cleveland just picked up a heck of a player,” Carlisle said. The Cavs, who won just 22 games last seas

  • Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

    Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection. Murkowski faces a primary challenger in Kelly Tshibaka, who is supported by former President Donald Trump.

  • Ryan Reynolds Posts Proof Blake Lively Is An Excellent Instagram Wife

    Ryan Reynolds posted an adorable photo to Instagram taken by his wife Blake Lively, proving they are still couple's goals.

  • AFC and NFC quarterbacks combine for six interceptions in first half of Pro Bowl

    There might have been more interceptions than real tackles in the first half.

  • Eli Manning doesn't think Tom Brady will go into broadcasting: 'He's too good'

    Eli Manning doesn't think Tom Brady will join the brotherhood of retired quarterbacks in broadcasting.

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • GLIMPSES: Connections forged in shared chills at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She was standing alone, bundled against the cold, as the bus doors swung open at the remotest mountain site of the Beijing Olympics. Her job was to point visiting journalists where to go — not that they had many options in these locked-down games. All you could see behind the mask were her eyes and gold-tinted hair, and then only barely. The plastic face shield she wore to protect against the coronavirus had fogged up and frosted over in the frigid air of Zhangjiakou. Foreign visi

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Nash says Nets not trading Harden before trade deadline

    DENVER (AP) — James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked before the team's game at Denver on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday's deadline. “Yes, that’s correct,” Nash said. “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. "James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have