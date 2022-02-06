Grading the NFL's head coaching hires & what happened to Jim Harbaugh?

Five of the nine open head coaching positions in the NFL have been filled. Six, if you include the reported, but unofficial, hire of Ram's offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota.

On the eve of Super Bowl week, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab look back at the new head honchos in for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars; how these hires came to be, whether they fit with their new teams & whether they can fix these franchises in various states of disrepair.

Later, Charles & Frank discuss why Jim Harbaugh's courtship with the Minnesota Vikings fell through & what in the Josh McCown is going on with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins coaching hunts.

Finally, the guys look ahead to Super Bowl LVI next week in Los Angeles & whether they think Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford is the better NFL quarterback right now.

