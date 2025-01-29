Grading EVERY NFL head coaching hire: Cowboys, Jags, Jets, Patriots & more | Inside Coverage

In this episode of Inside Coverage, hosts Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their grades for every head coaching hire so far (looking at you, New Orleans Saints) and give their thoughts and analysis on the latest news around the NFL. First up, the duo discuss the Dallas Cowboys’ hire of Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator, with Fitz and Frank offering differing opinions on the direction of the team under Jerry Jones' leadership. They also debate the Cowboys' approach to contract negotiations, including the looming decision on Micah Parsons’ contract and what it means for the future of the franchise.

The conversation shifts to the Saints, a team in desperate need of a rebuild. Fitz and Frank analyze why the Saints' job is one no coach seems eager to take, especially given Derek Carr’s eye-popping $51 million cap hit for 2025 and the team’s grim cap situation. Is it time for the Saints to reset and embrace a multi-year rebuild, or will they continue to kick the can down the road? The guys also touch on the Houston Texans’ firing of Bobby Slowik, pondering how this impacts the future of CJ Stroud.

Later, the hosts get into the highs and lows of recent coaching moves, handing out grades for every head coach hire, including the Chicago Bears' decision to bring in Ben Johnson and the Las Vegas Raiders' hiring of Pete Carroll, the oldest coach in NFL history. Fitz and Schwab also share their thoughts on the New York Jets' bold move to bring in Aaron Glenn, and why Mike Vrabel to the New England Patriots could end up the best decision of the 2025 cycle.

(2:15) - Cowboys hire DC Matt Eberflus

(14:10) - Why does nobody want the Saints job?

(24:10) - Texans fire Bobby Slowik (and what it means for Kliff Kingsbury)

(30:05) - Grading HC hires: Dallas Cowboys

(37:15) - Grading HC hires: Chicago Bears

(39:00) - Grading HC hires: Jacksonville Jaguars

(44:40) - Grading HC hires: Las Vegas Raiders

(50:25) - Grading HC hires: New York Jets

(55:30) - Grading HC hires: New England Patriots

(59:00) - Grading HC hires: New Orleans Saints

The New York Jets introduce new head coach Aaron Glenn during a press conference at the NFL football team's training facility on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

