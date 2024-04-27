Grading the Bears’ selection of OT Kiran Amegadjie in third round

The Chicago Bears shored up their offensive line with the selection of Yale tackle Kiran Amegadjie with the 75th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Amegadjie has a nice blend of size, athleticism and length, but he’s a project that will need time to develop. Luckily, he’ll get to work with one of the best offensive line coaches in Chris Morgan, who helped get the most out of two-going-on-three-year starting left tackle Braxton Jones.

Amegadjie has the versatility to play multiple positions, having played both tackle and guard during his collegiate career. He started his first 10 games at left guard before switching to left tackle for his final 14.

While Jones figures to the starter for a third straight year, perhaps Amegadjie can help push Jones, who has plenty to prove heading into 2024.

Chicago has used all three draft picks, so far, on offense. After landing their quarterback in Caleb Williams at first overall, they added a new weapon in receiver Rome Odunze (No. 9) and now an offensive lineman in Amegadjie (No. 75).

When all is said and done, the Bears added a potential future starter in Amegadjie, who’s a versatile lineman with the physical traits to develop into a significant contributor down the line. The Hinsdale native also grew up a Bears fan, which general manager Ryan Poles loves. Plus, it’s never a bad thing to add more protection for your shiny new franchise quarterback.

Grade: B+

