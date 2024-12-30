Gotham FC announce signing of Brazilian international

Gotham FC have announced the signing of Brazilian international Gabi Portilho.

The 29-year-old forward was nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or Féminin and has penned a multi-year contract through 2026, with an option to extend to 2027.

“I am very happy, motivated, and grateful for this opportunity,” said Portilho. “God could not have put me in a better place. Gotham FC is a great club! I will always do my best to help the team achieve many victories and win many titles!”

Portilho has spent the last four years with Corinthians in her native Brazil and has earned 28 international caps, scoring four goals.

