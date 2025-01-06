Gossip: Guardiola eyes Black Cats keeper

[BBC]

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen on Sunderland's 18-year-old goalkeeper Matty Young, who has kept six straight clean sheets to help loan club Salford climb the League Two table. (The Sun)

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has enquired about Roma's out-of-favour midfielder Enzo Le Fee, whom he formerly managed at Lorient. (Matteo Moretto)

Birmingham could be in for a cash boost if former star Jobe Bellingham is sold by Sunderland this month. The England Under-21 midfielder has attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and Crystal Palace, with the Blues said to hold a 15% sell-on fee. (Birmingham Live)