‘A good barometer.’ Explosive offense dominates Boise State’s first fall scrimmage

Explosive was the word of the day in the Boise State football team’s first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.

“I’m proud of how our guys came out and competed,” Boise State football coach Spencer Danielson said after the scrimmage, which was closed to the media. “This was a good barometer of where we are. Now, it’s about how we grow from scrimmage No. 1 to scrimmage No. 2.”

Danielson said the scrimmage consisted of about 100 plays. Quarterbacks were live and took some hits early on, but were off limits for about 75% of the day. Most of the ball carriers were live throughout, but the defense was not allowed to hit running back Ashton Jeanty.

The offense got off to a hot start. Maddux Madsen was at quarterback for the first drive, which covered 75 yards and ended with a touchdown.

Danielson didn’t go into specifics about how Madsen and USC transfer Malachi Nelson performed, but he said both quarterbacks got the chance to run the starting offense.

“Both of them compete, both had big throws and both of them had some things we need to keep working to improve on,” he said. “At the end of this, we’ll look to see who played better, but that’s something we’re going to keep in house because I don’t want our guys focused on that. I want them focused on how they’re growing.”

Danielson said in July that he plans to name a starter by Aug. 26, which is when the Broncos’ will begin specific preparations for the season opener at Georgia Southern on Aug. 31. He reiterated Saturday that Madsen and Nelson are competing every day, and he made it clear that he’s leaning on offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter when it comes to naming a starter.

Koetter was the head coach at Boise State from 1998 to 2000, and he spent a couple years running the program at Arizona State. He had also had success in the NFL. He was the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, where he mentored quarterback Matt Ryan. Koetter also had a stint as the Buccaneers head coach.

He took over Boise State’s offense on an interim basis in 2022 after former offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired four games into the season. Koetter was hired full-time in February after Bush Hamdan left for Kentucky.

Danielson said he and Koetter have talked about the quarterbacks after every practice this fall.

“Every day, everything is charted,” Danielson said. “Dirk Koetter does a great job, and that’s why he’s someone I rely on so much in this situation. He’s someone who has done this for a long time, and he knows exactly what it takes to not only play the quarterback position, but win games.”

The passing game was effective Saturday regardless of who took the snaps. Five different receivers caught touchdown passes, according to statistics provided by Boise State: Latrell Caples, Austin Bolt, Cameron Bates, Chris Marshall and Prince Strachan.

Danielson also said former Eagle standout Ben Ford had some big catches. Specific statistics for the quarterbacks were not provided.

Sixth-year senior Tyler Crowe stood out among the running backs, Danielson said. The Skyview graduate scored two touchdowns.

“He’s earned it every single second that he’s been here.” Danielson said. “He’s one of the strongest guys on our team, and he’s a guy that’s made it to where we have to find a way to get him a role. He’s going to have a big role on offense and special teams.”

Former wide receiver Kaden Dudley scored a rushing touchdown, and Danielson said freshman running back Sire Gaines had some big runs.

The flip side of the offense looking so explosive on Saturday was a defense that needs to improve on limiting those big plays, Danielson said.

“You’ve got to eliminate explosive plays in this day and age,” he said. “Offenses don’t want to go three yards, four yards or five yards down the field. They need chunk plays to sustain drives.”

Linebacker Marco Natrainni stood out on the defensive side after notching a sack and ending a late drive with an interception. Safety Alexander Teubner recovered a fumble.

The Broncos’ second scrimmage of fall camp is scheduled for Aug. 17.

NOTE

▪ Danielson said freshman defensive tackle Hayden Hanks suffered a torn Achilles Tendon this week and will miss the season.