Good, bad and ugly of the pro wrestling week: Jey Uso crowd reactions, Montez Ford's frustration, and more

Montez Ford has gone public with frustrations. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Previously on GBU, Bobby Lashley debuted, G*ldberg rumors swirled, and Dirty Dom's stock spiked.

In the week since, there’s been a lot of activity that includes everything from a PLE in WWE’s Crown Jewel and a seemingly slightly disgruntled superstar’s social media posts. There’s plenty of good, lots of bad, and, yes, a dash of straight-up ugly, so without further ado, let’s mark out and scrutinize all of it.

The Good

Jey Uso is the most over anyone’s been since …

a 9 minute video and he was finally able to speak within the 7 minute mark 😭😭 watching his popularity and love from the international crowd rise so quickly has been so special pic.twitter.com/xSuAxRoXZm — clelia uso (@reignssupremacy) November 4, 2024

… 2014 Daniel Bryan? When was the last time someone was drawing reactions like this? I mean, look at this, he had a crowd singing like they’re at karaoke long after his theme song stopped playing.

The crowd is singing Jey Uso's theme song WITHOUT THE MUSIC.



That man is so fucking OVER. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/ThMR0xe3R6 — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) November 2, 2024

Jey’s spectacular, participatory popularity has been something to behold and while it earned him a brief Intercontinental Title run, something this good could launch him into the world champion picture in 2025.

Mariah May’s title defense

A match against Anna Jay ended with May retaining her title, but I believe both were winners—Jay showcased her progress in the ring and the champ continued building her reign. Both are doing well while actively upping their game and they’re still young — fresh lightbulbs in a bright future. That’s good.

Iyo Sky is the No. 1 contender

Sky continues to be arguably the best women's wrestler on the roster, and it’s nice to see the story reflecting that. She appears primed for another title run, but ultimately whether she wins the belt or not, the fact that she’s in the picture is undeniably very good.

Jacob Fatu’s back-to-back moonsault + middle rope dive

Jacob Fatu is the type of mf that would take the Power Rangers 3 episodes to defeat 😭 #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/csCX84RUDM — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 2, 2024

A man of this stature moving this nimbly is something to behold. This man is special and he has that intangible factor that’s got everyone eager to see him in bigger spots. I LOVE YOU, JACOB.

LA Knight’s double BFT

LA KNIGHT RETAINS THE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/uRnxo4O0XH — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) November 2, 2024

LA Knight’s title reign continuing is the lede I’m not going to bury here, but can we just take a moment to appreciate the smooth manner in which he retained the title? Knight, Melo and Andrade have wild chemistry and a perfectly coordinated group project-style BFT serves as evidence.

The Hurt Syndicate is here

The sharp suits. The business card shtick. MVP as the vocal leader, and Lashley and Benjamin both looking like forces. The AEW might have something special here. Kicking things off with a Swerve Strickland feud is bold, but assuming you want to establish dominance early to legitimize the trio, it’s only right they clash with one of AEW’s top dogs, and let’s hope it leads to something wild enough to put it on the GBU list for weeks to come.

The Bad

The non-profit vs. Jacob Fatu ordeal

Jake's Network of Hope confirmed to @FightfulSelect that Jacob Fatu actually made a repayment on June 22, and that they'd missed seeing it.



They issued us the following statement:



"In May, Jacob Fatu reached out with a heartfelt apology, initiating a meaningful dialogue that… pic.twitter.com/H5oPW0kpuA — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 5, 2024

For a fleeting moment it looked like Jacob Fatu might wind up on the bad list, but fortunately I don’t have to play Santa this week because the non-profit that accused him of taking payment for a booking before ghosting the show was actually paid back in June. That’s a pretty wild claim to make only to be like, “Oops, he paid, takesies backsies.”

Montez Ford seems frustrated

Montez Ford expresses frustrations with the handling of The Street Profits in WWE:



“You've got new faces showing up on the scene, and our audience naturally tends to forget what we've done and how we've done it. In the now, it is at the point where it's been almost 4 years since… pic.twitter.com/WUpsETC4TM — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 3, 2024

For the past few years now, many fans have questioned why Montez Ford hasn’t been given a singles push. The in-ring talent and charisma are clearly there, leaving one thing missing — an opportunity. After being part of the 2023 Elimination Chamber and landing a wild spot that blew people away, Ford hasn’t been prominently featured as a singles superstar and now it seems he’s a bit unhappy and perhaps rocking the boat a bit publicly to change his situation. I could see this going either way, with Montez Ford finally being given a meaningful story, or, months from now, being All Elite.

The Inherently Good But Potentially Bad

The New Day is getting honored on “Raw”

One of the winningest tag teams in WWE history being recognized for a decade of success is a beautiful thing, but, it’s hard not to feel like the long-hinted Xavier Woods heel turn might finally come. Even if you think it's been telegraphed too hard for it to actually happen, it feels like a twist with negative connotations might be coming to turn the New Day’s celebration into a funeral.

The Ugly

Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox were let go

First of all, if this tweet was in fact how Hartwell found out she was being let go, that makes all of this even uglier. While it’s disappointing to see Nox go, injuries and a lack of use make it slightly less surprising that she parted than Hartwell, who was on Smackdown less than a couple weeks ago.

Then, there’s Corbin.

That’s all she wrote folks. ✌🏼



It’s been real and I appreciate everyone who supported me. pic.twitter.com/tZmsw52liv — Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) November 1, 2024

From the Lone Wolf to Bum-Ass Corbin, this man has managed to pull off characters that were badass or that were providing R-Truth levels of comedic entertainment. He always felt like a legitimate threat considering he looks the part of fighter and is known to have hands, so what went wrong?

Personally, I blame the WWE's decision to have Corbin unsuccessfully attempt to cash-in his Money in the Bank. That was the moment it all came crumbling down. From then on it felt like Corbin wasn’t booked to succeed, though he managed to be highly entertaining no matter how subpar the story. While I don't think it's the last we'll see of any of the three, I'll take a moment to appreciate their contributions and hold out hope that they'll be back on our screens sooner than later.

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened — Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) November 1, 2024

This Darby Allen collision

Getting yeeted into a ring post is a bump I’d save for a larger event rather than a random Wednesday night, but as always, respect to Darby Allen and every bone in his body for constantly doing the most in the name of entertainment, no matter how flat out ugly.

Until next week.