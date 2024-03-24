Gonzaga vs. Purdue: Odds, date, how to watch this Sweet 16 March Madness matchup

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center.

The Sweet 16 just got a little bit sweeter as two perennial powerhouses, known for their heartbreaking losses during March Madness, will meet up in the third round of this year's NCAA Tournament. The No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs, fresh off a stellar 19-point victory over No. 4 Kansas will take on the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers this Thursday.

As mentioned earlier, neither of these teams has a coveted history in the tournament. Just last year, Purdue became just the second No. 1 seed in tournament history to lose to a No. 16 seed. Of course, the first team to do so -- 2018 Virginia -- wound up winning the national championship a year later. Purdue is hoping a similar situation will befall them as well.

Gonzaga, on the other hand, has experienced no such devastating early round exit, just several trips to the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, and Final Four that have resulted in zero championships. So, the question needs to be asked "Is it better to lose early on with no glimpse at the championship or come so close only for it to be torn away at the last moment?" That question will be answered Thursday as these teams duke it out with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

Odds for No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Purdue:

All odds as of Sunday.

Spread: Purdue (-4.5)

Moneyline: TBD

Over/under: 154.5

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Purdue:

When: Friday, March 29, 2024

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

Cable TV: TBD

Streaming: Paramount+

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

