Gonsalves and Utah Tech host Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (7-10, 2-0 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-11, 1-0 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on Tarleton State after Noa Gonsalves scored 24 points in Utah Tech's 74-62 win against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Trailblazers are 4-2 on their home court. Utah Tech is 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Texans are 2-0 in conference play. Tarleton State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Utah Tech's average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Utah Tech gives up.

The Trailblazers and Texans meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonsalves is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Trailblazers.

Bubu Benjamin is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Texans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

