Golf Channel’s Johnson Wagner re-creates Bryson DeChambeau’s winning bunker shot with some help from Bryson himself

PINEHURST, N.C. – Johnson Wagner keeps making great TV on Golf Channel’s Live From show.

He’s been a great addition to the show, reproducing the pivotal shot of the day and Sunday’s shot was obvious but it couldn’t have come off much better. Johnson set up in the 18th hole bunker where Bryson DeChambeau had to get up and down from 55 yards to win the 124th U.S. Open.

Wagner wielded a 50-degree wedge and demonstrated just how hard a shot DeChambeau executed to near-perfection.

“That clubhouse is looking at me, Brandel,” Wagner said as he blasted out. “Sit. Sit, sit.”

He sent the ball over the green and joked, “I was worried about hitting a window.”

.@Johnson_Wagner re-creates Bryson DeChambeau's winning bunker shot with some help from Bryson himself! 😂👏 @b_dechambeau 📺: Golf Central Live From the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/cjqhdlnMMc — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 17, 2024

And then DeChambeau appeared out of the darkness cradling the U.S. Open trophy and told Wagner, “I want to see you hit one more.”

“What goes through your mind when you’re hitting a 50-yard bunker shot?” Wagner wondered.

DeChambeau explained how he splashed to 4 feet to set up the winning putt. “I was playing a huge explosion shot, chunk and run. If anything I was going to come up short,” he said of what he dubbed “the greatest shot of my life.”

Wagner’s take two was a beauty, stopping a foot or so away.

“That’s perfect. You just needed me around,” DeChambeau said. “You did it better than me.”

“Player B is always better than Player A,” Wagner said.

2024 U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau poses with the trophy after winning the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) in Village of Pinehurst, N.C. on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek