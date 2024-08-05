Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee says Jon Rahm’s Olympic collapse one of year's biggest 'chokes'

Scottie Scheffler's thrilling comeback victory, rallying from four shots back during the final round at the Paris Olympics, was one for the ages.

Of course, it came at the expense of Jon Rahm, the 54-hole leader, who let that lead slip away by shooting a 39 on the back nine. This allowed Scheffler to win gold and left Rahm out of medal contention. Tommy Fleetwood captured the silver medal, and Hideki Matsuyama took home the bronze.

That led to the chatter on social media – and on the Golf Channel, where analysts did not hold back on Rahm's performance.

Jon Rahm of Spain walks to the 18th green during the Paris Olympics at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France on Aug. 4, 2024.

"That was just about the wildest back nine that you could ever imagine, ever predict," analyst Brandel Chamblee said. "Jon Rahm with a four-shot lead in the gold position, Scottie Scheffler six back, making the turn, from the gold position, and wins gold – without a playoff. One shoots 29, Jon Rahm shoots 39.

"I’m gonna put that down as one of the biggest collapses – chokes of the year," he added. "Probably right up there with Rory McIlroy coming down the stretch at the U.S. Open."

➤ USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

Rahm's round ended with two bogeys after making birdie on No. 16.

"Jon Rahm looked so solid the first three-and-a-half rounds, leading the field in fairways hit, leading the field in driving distance, leading the field in greens in regulation," Chamblee said. "But the demon that has plagued him over the last about year is that double cross. And we saw it a little bit at the 8th, but it visited him notably on the back nine in several key instances."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jon Rahm Paris Olympics collapse called one of year's 'biggest chokes'