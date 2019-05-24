Draymond Green, Charles Barkley weigh in on Drake's sideline antics: He can't shoot, nor can he pass

Drake has been front and center for the Toronto Raptors’ playoff run this postseason, even drawing criticism for getting too close to the action during their Game 4 win against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors — who already swept the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals — however, don’t seem to care about the Toronto-based rapper’s sideline antics.

“Drake can't shoot,” Green said Thursday, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “Nor can he pass. You ever seen Drake play basketball?”

If you haven’t seen Drake play basketball before, here’s one of his more memorable moments on the court in 2014 while warming up with Kentucky. His form was, well, a bit off.

Green said he hasn’t been bothered to watch many Drake highlights, either — and the ones he has seen haven’t been that impressive.

“I saw a couple highlights,” Green said, via Friedell. “They wasn't so high. So I really don't care.”

So if the Raptors do knock off the Bucks and advance to the NBA Finals, it appears that at least one Warriors player won’t be bothered by the surefire antics that Drake will bring to the floor at Scotiabank Arena.

Charles Barkley would ‘knock the hell out of Drake’

TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley shared similar feelings with Green regarding Drake’s antics.

“I ain’t worried about no Drake,” Barkley said before Game 5 on Thursday night.

Barkley was then asked if he would be concerned about Drake if he was still a player.

“No,” Barkley said quickly. “I would say, ‘Kenny, do me a favor. Throw the ball out of bounds one time, and I’d knock the hell out of Drake.’

“When a fan is giving us a hard time, I’d say, ‘Hey man, lose the ball out of bounds.’ Then you have to knock the hell out of them. Then this is what you have to do: ‘Hey man, you alright?’”

"I ain't worried about no Drake!" 😂



Chuck weighs in on Drake's antics on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/yUprcEQBfd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2019

If the Raptors advance to the NBA Finals, Draymond Green isn't worried about Drake's sideline antics. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

