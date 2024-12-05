Golden State Valkyries reveal uniforms for inaugural WNBA season

The Golden State Valkyries introduced their new uniforms on Thursday, one day before the expansion draft. (Golden State Valkyries)

The Golden State Valkyries have a name, a logo and a head coach (Natalie Nakase) lined up for their inaugural WNBA season in 2025, and now the San Francisco-area expansion team has another important piece of the puzzle in place: uniforms.

The Valkyries unveiled their brand new uniforms on Thursday ahead of the upcoming expansion draft, releasing a video on social media to accompany the announcement.

There are two versions of the player jersey, and both feature the Valkyries' logo — a central suspension bridge with suspension cable lines springing from it, arranged to evoke wings — front and center. The logo, number and writing on the black jersey (the Nike Explorer Edition) is in a violet color. On the white jersey, the Nike Heroine Edition (which "symbolizes strength, empowerment and courage"), the logo is in violet with a black background, and the writing is in black. The white jersey has two black stripes down each side, and the black jersey has two violet stripes down each side.

"The Valkyries' inaugural uniforms are a visual interpretation of who Valkyries are: fierce, bold and strong," Valkyries senior vice president of marketing and communications Kimberly Veale said in a news release. "When our athletes and fans alike put on a Valkyries uniform during our inaugural season, they will embody that ethos. These uniforms represent another major milestone for the franchise as we prepare to welcome WNBA basketball to the Bay Area in 2025."

The next step after the uniforms? Players to wear them. On Friday they'll be selecting those players during the WNBA's first expansion draft in 16 years.