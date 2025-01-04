Golden State plays conference foe Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (23-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (17-16, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -2.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Memphis in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Warriors are 13-12 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State scores 112.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 10-9 in conference play. Memphis is second in the NBA with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 3.7.

The Warriors are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Grizzlies average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Warriors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is shooting 44.7% and averaging 22.3 points for the Warriors.

Santi Aldama is averaging 13 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 108.2 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-3, averaging 127.0 points, 51.3 rebounds, 31.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (hamstring), Brandin Podziemski: out (abdominal), Gary Payton II: out (calf).

Grizzlies: Marcus Smart: out (finger), Santi Aldama: out (ankle), Yuki Kawamura: day to day (shoulder), Vince Williams Jr.: out (ankle), Ja Morant: out (ac joint), GG Jackson II: out (foot ).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press