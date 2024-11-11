Golden State hosts Dallas after Irving's 43-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (5-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (8-2, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -1.5; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Golden State Warriors after Kyrie Irving scored 43 points in the Mavericks' 122-120 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Golden State went 46-36 overall, 26-26 in Western Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Warriors averaged 117.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.2 last season.

Dallas finished 50-32 overall and 31-21 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Mavericks averaged 25.7 assists per game on 43.1 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Warriors: None listed.

Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (wrist), Dereck Lively II: out (shoulder), P.J. Washington Jr.: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press