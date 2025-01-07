Golden State faces Miami in non-conference matchup

Miami Heat (17-16, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-17, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -8.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads to Golden State for a non-conference matchup.

The Warriors have gone 10-9 in home games. Golden State ranks fourth in the league with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 3.0 offensive boards.

The Heat are 7-10 on the road. Miami has a 2-6 record in one-possession games.

The Warriors average 15.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Heat give up. The Heat average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Warriors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 22.5 points and 6.3 assists for the Warriors.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Heat.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Heat: 4-5, averaging 107.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Brandin Podziemski: day to day (abdominal), Gary Payton II: out (calf), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle).

Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Josh Richardson: out (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press